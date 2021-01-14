Mr. Bo Gravitt, 88, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Bo was born in Wedowee, Alabama, to G.G. Gravitt and Harriet Nixon Gravitt.
He retired from Trintex Corporation after having worked there for 39 years. After he retired, he loved traveling, camping, and fishing with his wife, Ima.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Wallace Gravitt, Kenneth Gravitt, Trumer Gravitt, Alvaretta Williams, and Lovetta Whitaker.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ima Gravitt; and his siblings, Goodwyn Gravitt, George Gravitt, Lovada Brown, and Sybil Jackson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church. Bro. Gary Stewart and Bro. Darnell Teal will officiate. Pallbearers will be Kyle Henderson, Dale Gentry, Jimmy Kemp, Steve Kemp, Chris Jackson, and Kelly Abernathy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the church from noon until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
