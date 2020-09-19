Blanche Neese

Mrs. Blanche Guthrie Neese, age 87, of Whitesburg, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Pine Knoll Nursing Center in Carrolton.
Mrs. Neese was born on June 20, 1933 to the late Ezra Thomas Guthrie and Bessie Mae Pate Guthrie. She had worked for Whitesburg Elementary School in the lunchroom and also had worked for Bonnell Aluminum. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie William Neese; daughters, Nancy Lynn and Vivian Jones; a brother and two sisters.
She is survived by her children; Barbara Peppers (Malcolm), Deborah Fulghum, and Charles Neese (Rene); nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren and other extended family members.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Malcolm Peppers officiating. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Neese to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.
