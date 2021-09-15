Mr. Blaine Franklin Pickelsimer, “Tractor Man,” 76, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
He was born on July 12, 1945, in Copperhill, Tennessee, the son of the late Jesse Willard Pickelsimer and the late Frankie Ruth Ross Pickelsimer.
He worked for many years and retired from the communications construction industry as a project superintendent for MWC Construction based in Carrollton. He also worked for Ricks Construction in Gwinnett County and Lusk Construction Company in Atlanta.
Mr. Pickelsimer enjoyed working on tractors, fixing antique cars, especially 1950 Fords and attending car shows.
He was a very kind and generous man with a big heart.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pickelsimer was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Marie Green Pickelsimer; his brother, Donald M. Pickelsimer and his grandson, Dylan Pickelsimer.
Survivors include his wife, Lynda Lynn Pickelsimer, of Villa Rica; his sons and daughter-in-law, Scott Pickelsimer, of Temple, and Stephen and Tammy Pickelsimer, of Villa Rica; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jewell Green, of Jonesboro, Betty and Gilbert Dean, of Griffin and Debra and Daniel Allen; his brothers and sisters-in-law, twin brother, Wayne and Margaret Pickelsimer, of Villa Rica, and Doyle and Sandra Pickelsimer, of Jackson; his stepchildren, Tony Robinson, Robin DuBois and Candy Crawford; and numerous grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
