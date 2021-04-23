Birdia Woodruff,
86, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on April 15,
2021.
Celebration of life services will be held
on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 85 Ease Highway 5 in Roopville, Georgia. Interment
will follow in the
church cemetery.
Viewing will be Friday, April 23, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
