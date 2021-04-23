Birdia Woodruff,

86, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on April 15,

2021.

Celebration of life services will be held

on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 85 Ease Highway 5 in Roopville, Georgia. Interment

will follow in the

church cemetery.

Viewing will be Friday, April 23, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.

