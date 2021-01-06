Mr. Billy Joe Walker, 75, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021.
He was born on June 1, 1945, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Joseph Andrew Walker Sr. and the late Ruth Hazel West Walker.
He worked in construction for
40 years. He loved family more than anything and spending time with his dog, CoCo. He loved cooking for everyone and his favorite saying was “Come on in — Let’s eat together!”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny Walker, Edward Walker, and Junior Walker, and a son,
Jeff Doolittle.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Willene Jackson Walker, of Whitesburg; children, Deborah Fritz and Michael Walker, both of Whitesburg, and Penny & Chris Rossi, of Cedartown, Georgia; brother
and sister-in-law, Ronald & Sandra Walker of Carrollton, Georgia; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Whitesburg City Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Dale Pierce, Dustin Momman, William Lawson, Tristan Gentry, and Jason Gentry.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.