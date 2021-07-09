Billy Richards

Billy Junior Richards, 66, of Whitesburg, Georgia, died unexpectedly on Wednsday, July 7, 2021.
Mr. Richards was preceded in death by his father, Frank Richards and son, Leslie Richards. He is survived by his mother, LaNora Eskew; his wife of 45 years, Diana Richards; four brothers, Tommie Richards, Terry Richards, Michael Richards and Harold Webb; one sister, Tina Shaw; three sons and two daughters, Harold & Tiffany Richards, Tommy Richards, Christopher Richards, Annette Wagnon; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Ricards was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and best friend.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Peachtree City Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 4759 East Hwy 34, Sharpsburg, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers please make any donation to the building fund of Peachtree SDA church.
