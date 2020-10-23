Billy Ray Muse of Bowdon, 66, died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 .
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon. Services will follow at the funeral home chapel with Mr. Ricky Sullivan, Tyler Muse, Taylor Muse, Blake Muse and Bryan Muse speaking. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
