Billy Ray Muse of Bowdon, 66, died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 .

The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon. Services will follow at the funeral home chapel with Mr. Ricky Sullivan, Tyler Muse, Taylor Muse, Blake Muse and Bryan Muse speaking. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Service information

Oct 24
Visitation
Saturday, October 24, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Oct 24
Funeral
Saturday, October 24, 2020
12:00PM
Chapel -Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
