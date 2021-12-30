Retired Lt. Billy House, 67, of Bremen, Ga. passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
Mr. House was born in Brunswick, Ga. on June 17, 1954, the son of the late Willie Bernard House Jr. and Louise Shadix House. He served in the United States Army from 1976-80. Later he went to work for the City of Carrollton Fire Department where he served for over 28 years. He was a member of the Tallapoosa East Baptist Church and the Bremen Lodge #456.
Survivors include his wife, Cathi House; daughter, Cheri Pesnell (Kevin Hardy); son, Greg House all Bremen; grandchildren, Sydney Pesnell and Kinsley Pesnell; brother, Anthony House of Thomaston; along with several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward House.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Hatchett and Chief Jimmy Bearden officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church in the Heritage Room from 12-1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Kinard, Cole Adair, Jerry Forest, Al Jones, Jimmy Appleby and Zach Spratlin. Honorary pallbearers will be the City of Carrollton Fire Department.
Interment is in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.