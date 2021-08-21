William “Bill” Ernest Lowry, 80, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Decatur, Georgia.
A long-time
resident of Carrollton, Mr. Lowry was a member of Stripling Chapel United Methodist Church
and former director
of corporate security
at Southwire. He
also served as an advisor to the Carroll County Sheriff’s
Office and later, with his late wife, Kathy, owned and operated Fancy Affair, a gourmet wine, cheese and gift store on
Maple Street.
Mr. Lowry enjoyed classical music, bourbon, old westerns, Hardee’s biscuits, and Big Chic. He was a firearm aficionado and woodworker, and claimed he could tear down a Volkswagen Beetle and rebuild it. No one ever saw this actually happen. He was also left-handed.
He was also a devoted grandfather and stepfather and was loved by children and dogs.
He had a catalog of pithy sayings that he would repeat with alarming regularity. For example, any time you dropped something, Mr. Lowry was sure to say: “Careful, that’ll fall.” His family would dutifully reply with
an eyeroll that
“never gets old.”
But it did.
Born in Peoria, Illinois, he was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam where he was awarded two Bronze Stars for combat service and was a personal bodyguard to Gen. Alexander Haig. He also served overseas in Japan and Germany before retiring from the Army in 1978 and relocating with his family to Carrollton.
Mr. Lowry was a master sergeant in the Criminal Investigation Division of the Army and helped make major heroin busts in Asia. He later used his drug-fighting experience to teach parents in Carrollton how to identify drug use among their kids and would burn small amounts of marijuana for them to recognize the smell. He never said how he got his hands on the marijuana or what he did with what was left over.
Mr. Lowry was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Kathleen G. Lowry. He is survived by his stepsons, David Sheinin, of Baltimore, and Aaron Sheinin, of Atlanta; sister, Ellen Schieber, of Morton, Illinois; daughters-in-law, Army and Tracy; and four grandchildren, Max, Carter, Lucinda and Lyla; and his dog, Louis.
A memorial service is planned for October in Atlanta.
