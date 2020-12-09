James William (Bill) Digby passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 94.
Bill was born Aug. 16, 1926, in Atlanta to the late Lillie Mae (Warren) Digby and William Murray Digby. Bill graduated from Georgia Tech College in 1951 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He served as an Officer with distinction and honor in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Growing up during the Great Depression and World War II instilled strong family culture and a strong work ethic.
Following his military career, Bill worked as a chemical engineer and an executive for several major companies including his last employer, Exxon Corporation. Bill was highly successful and well respected in both his professional and personal life. He retired in 1984.
Bill was married to Faye (Wolfe) Digby in 1950. She predeceased him in 2000 after a battle with Glioblastoma. Together they raised their four children and lived a full and exciting life. He was a devoted husband and a loving father.
Bill is survived by his four children, Bill (Tisha) Digby, Belinda (Jim) Griffin, Robert (Roberta) Digby and Patricia (Rick) DellaPorta. He was also blessed with five adoring grandchildren, Nicole Digby Isaia, Heather Digby, Alyssa Digby, Zachary DellaPorta, and Danielle DellaPorta, as well as his two great-grandchildren, Luna Isaia and Lyra Isaia.
The family would like to also acknowledge and thank Alice Parkins for being a loyal friend and companion to Bill for the past 13 years.
Bill loved boating and the ocean, traveling the world, photography, music, and dancing. He could repair “almost’ anything. He had a sharp sense of humor and loved life. His friends and family loved hearing him tell stories of his incredible adventures. He was a good man and will be remembered fondly and missed greatly by his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in memory of James William Digby to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066 Durham, NC 27705 or visit www.glioblastomafoun
dation.org to make donations online.
He will be interred in a private family ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Shiloh Cemetery in Carrollton, Georgia, and rest beside his loving wife Faye. American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
