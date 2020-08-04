Mr. William “Bill” Chandler, 94, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Mr. Chandler was born on June 5, 1926, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late-Namon R. Chandler and -Opal Cook Chandler.
He served in the U.S. Army, was a member of Consolation Baptist Church and worked as a master tile setter for over 60 Years.
Survivors include bonus daughters, Billie Jane Gossage (Mike Brown), Mary Jean (Perry) Millikan; daughter-in-law, Melissa (Larry) Jones; granddaughters, Anita Bradbary, Charlene (Terry) Wilson, Darlene (Randall) Tucker, Mindy (Brendon) Oberg, Lindsay (Josh) Weldon, Mallory (Micah) Wood; 15 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; brothers, David Chandler of Bremen, Larry Chandler of Carrollton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Reba Hanson of Villa Rica, Melba (JP) Blair of Carrollton, Gail (RC) Daniel of Alabama, Carol Bradley of Carrollton, Margie Yarbarough of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Virginia Chandler of Louisiana; brother-in-law, James Rivers of Carrollton along with numerous loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by wives, Edna Blalock Chandler, married April 16, 1955, until her death Sept. 18, 1994; Jane Dukes Chandler, married Jan. 21, 2001, until her death Aug. 23, 2013; two children, Margaret Ruth Tidwell and Sam B. Jones; one great grandson, William Keith Jordan; brothers and sisters, Buford Chandler, Ester Rivers, Essie Mae Bailey, Vester Chandler, Verna Chandler,
Ruth Chandler.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Consolation Baptist Church with Rev. Fred Blalock and Rev. Tim Cantrell officiating. Bruce Eison will provide the eulogy and music will be by Jill Eison.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Jiles, Jeremy Wilson, Randall Tucker, Terry Chandler, Mike Brown, Micah Wood, Perry Millikan and Nathan Kelley.
Interment will follow in Consolation Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. James Rivers officiating.
American Legion Post #143 folding and presenting the flag. A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care and nurse, Courtney Patterson.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
