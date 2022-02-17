Bijaun Laval Leak of Lithonia, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Saint Philip AME Church at 11 a.m. Public visitation will be held at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Interment will be held on Saturday immediately after the celebration of life at the Rock Chapel Historic Cemetery, 1994 Stephenson Road in Lithonia.
All floral arrangements can be delivered on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, to the Wilson Funeral Home between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 116 Cleghorn St. in Villa Rica. As well as on Saturday, February 19, 2022, to the Saint Philip AME Church between the hours of 8-11 a.m. at 240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers please consider making a monetary donation. http://PayPal.me/DonationsForBijaun.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home. For more details and information please contact us at 770-459-3667; alfredwilsonfuneralhome@gmail.com; 116 Clerghorn St. in Villa Rica.
