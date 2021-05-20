Beverly Wiggins

Mrs. Beverly J. Wiggins, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May
19, 2021.
Mrs. Wiggins was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Oct. 30, 1951, the daughter of the late Samuel Robert Johnson
and Hilda Scott Johnson.
She was a retired educator having taught in the
Carroll County
School System
for over 20 years and was a member of Glenloch Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son and
daughter-in-law,
Ken and Angela Wiggins; daughter and son-in-law,
Katie and Brad Gambrell, all of Carrollton; grandchildren,
Trey and Sara Wiggins, Gracie
and Lily Gambrell.
Besides her
parents, she was preceded in death
by her husband, Kenneth “Kenny” Joseph Wiggins.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral
Home on Thursday, May 20, 2021,
from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Graveside service and interment will
be Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Neil Awbrey officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Horn, Dale Huckeba, John Stallings, Mike Durham, Mickey Foster and Terrell Durham.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glenloch Baptist Church,
2807 Glenloch
Road, Franklin, Georgia 30217 or Tanner Foundation, P.O. Box 695, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
