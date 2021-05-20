Beverly Wiggins

Mrs. Beverly J. Wiggins, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May

19, 2021.

Mrs. Wiggins was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Oct. 30, 1951, the daughter of the late Samuel Robert Johnson

and Hilda Scott Johnson.

She was a retired educator having taught in the

Carroll County

School System

for over 20 years and was a member of Glenloch Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son and

daughter-in-law,

Ken and Angela Wiggins; daughter and son-in-law,

Katie and Brad Gambrell, all of Carrollton; grandchildren,

Trey and Sara Wiggins, Gracie

and Lily Gambrell.

Besides her

parents, she was preceded in death

by her husband, Kenneth “Kenny” Joseph Wiggins.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral

Home on Thursday, May 20, 2021,

from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Graveside service and interment will

be Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Neil Awbrey officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Horn, Dale Huckeba, John Stallings, Mike Durham, Mickey Foster and Terrell Durham.

Memorial contributions may be made to Glenloch Baptist Church,

2807 Glenloch

Road, Franklin, Georgia 30217 or Tanner Foundation, P.O. Box 695, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

