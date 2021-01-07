Bettye Anderson passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, at the age of 91.
She was born on Aug. 3, 1929, in Rome, Georgia, to John Edgar Maxwell and Mary Mathis Maxwell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Anderson, and her sister, Mildred M. Williams.
A graduate of Rome High, Bettye married Donald in June of 1948. They lived briefly in Marietta before moving to Carrollton. She had a long career as a bookkeeper, working for Georgia Power, Northwestern Mutual Insurance, Carrollton City School System and Carrollton Radiologic Group.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Fuller, and her husband, Steve (Carrollton); son, Larry Anderson, and his wife, Donna Sue (Bowdon); and son, Mark Anderson, (Carrollton). She is also survived by grandchildren, Joshua Fuller, and his wife, Luann, Evan Fuller, along with three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Graham and Angela Fuller.
Bettye was a member of the First Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Per her wishes she will be cremated and a graveside memorial service and inurnment will be held in Carroll Memory Gardens next to her husband, Donald, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice, P.O. Box 1136, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
