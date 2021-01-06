Bettye Maxwell Anderson, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Jan.

5, 2021.

A graveside memorial service and inurnment will be held in Carroll Memory Gardens on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021,

at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice, P.O. Box

1136, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral

Home of Carrollton

has charge of arrangements.