Bettye Maxwell Anderson, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Jan.
5, 2021.
A graveside memorial service and inurnment will be held in Carroll Memory Gardens on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021,
at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice, P.O. Box
1136, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral
Home of Carrollton
has charge of arrangements.
