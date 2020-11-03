Betty Williamson, 86, of Temple, Georgia, died on Oct. 28, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, Georgia 30117. Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Temple. Viewing will be on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.