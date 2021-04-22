Graveside services for Betty Jean Farlow Phillips, 85, of Austell, Georgia, formerly of Cleburne County, will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. Central Time at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Cleburne County, Alabama, with Rev. Kris Henderson officiating and Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at Macedonia Baptist Church from noon to 1 p.m. before graveside services begin.
Mrs. Phillips transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Presbyterian Village in Austell.
Survivors include two sisters, Geraldine Graham (Kenneth), of Marietta, Georgia, and Virginia Mayfield (Jerry), of Dallas, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews
A Cleburne County native, Mrs. Phillips was born on May 24, 1935, the daughter of Tom F. and Evie Richardson Farlow. She graduated from Ranburne High School in 1953. After graduation, Mrs. Phillips worked at Sears in Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina, for more than 30 years before retiring.
After retiring, she enjoyed gardening and caring for her flowers. She cared for and helped with other family members until a stroke caused her own disablement.
Mrs. Phillips was a former member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Ranburne; however, while a resident at Presbyterian Village, she worshipped on Sunday with the congregation there.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Lance Phillips; sisters, Essie Cole, Eva Cole, Myrtle Bradbary, and Myrtice Potter; and brother, Earl Farlow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, P.O. Box 926, Quitman, GA 31643.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.