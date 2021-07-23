Betty Pattman, 74, of St Louis, Missouri, died on July 14, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road in Lithonia, Georgia. Interment will follow in Kennedy Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday July 23, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.