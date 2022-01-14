Betty Mapp

Betty Scott North Mapp, 86, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
She was born on July 18, 1935, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late James A. Scott Sr. and the late Parrie Yates Scott.
Betty graduated from Bowdon High School in 1953. She retired in 2009, having worked in accounting at Community Southern Bank.
She was an active member of the Circle of Friends, a widow support group, and enjoyed their monthly meetings and special trips.
Betty was a faithful member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and the father of her children, Carl W. North; her husband, Rayford Mapp; daughter, Vickie Robinson; son, Ricky North; grandson, Richard North; sisters, Dorothy Yates, Avis Ivey, Hilda Johnson and Glenda Howard; and brothers, James Scott and Dewey Scott.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Wendell North, Debbie Jones, and BeCarla Treadwell; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Rocky Mount Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Riddle officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: TJ Treadwell, Brain Treadwell, Glynn Treadwell, John North, Darrell Robinson and Greg Howard. Keith Treadwell and members of the Circle of Friends will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Rocky Mount Baptist Church at 583 Buffalo Creek Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117 or to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
