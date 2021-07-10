Betty Levans

Betty Ruth Sims Levans, 86, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1935, in Haralson County, Georgia, daughter to the late William Newton Sims and the late Ruth Redding Sims.
On March 16, 1955, she married Donald L. Levans and together share a son, Michael, and a daughter, Melanie. She lived in Haralson County, Dekalb County, Georgia, Lithia Springs, Georgia, Itasca, Illinois, Bartlett, Illinois, Woodstock, Illinois, and most recently Temple.
Betty had volunteered for many organizations and charities which included Meals on Wheels in Itasca, Trinka Davis Veteran’s Clinic, and the American Legion Post 143 Auxiliary. She was volunteer construction coordinator for a new church build, the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Bartlett, co-coordinator for United Methodist NOMADS Mission Volunteers for 12 years. She was also awarded the Lifetime Membership to the United Methodist Women twice. She was a member of Carroll County Veteran’s Memorial Park Association, and the Carroll County Genealogical Society. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, Columbia Drive United Methodist Church, Lithia Springs United Methodist Church, Roselle Illinois United Methodist Church, Bartlett United Methodist Church, Woodstock United Methodist Church, and Center Point Church in Temple.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Sims; sisters, Jenny Newborn and Maxine Wright; and son-in-law, Robert Olson.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald L. Levans, of Temple; son and daughter-in-law, Michael L. and Jane Levans; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Mike Diamond; grandchildren, Ben and Sarah Levans, Bryan Olson, Katie Levans, Jill and Stu Morasch, and Julie and Colin Campbell; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Levans, James Levans, Charles Campbell and Robert Morasch.
Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Bill Tidwell and the Rev. Tom Petty officiating. Interment will follow in Center Point Church Cemetery with Ben Levans, Mike Diamond, Johnny Sims, Zack Martin, Bryan Olson, Joe Sims and Turner Martin serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, July 10,
2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Marble the Walls Project Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park (CCVMP) at P.O. Box 1062, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
