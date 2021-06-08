Mrs. Betty Jo Houston Duke, 78,
of Rockmart, passed away on Friday, June
4, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1942, in Temple, Georgia, daughter of the late
Mr. Jack Houston
and the late Mrs.
JoAnn Leatherwood Houston. She retired from Aerospace production at
Goodyear.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry D. Duke; a son, Ricky D. Hayes; and a granddaughter, Lynn Marie Allen.
Survivors included son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Patricia Hayes, of Rockmart; sisters, Janice Adams, of Cedartown, Martha Coleman, of Rome, Patricia Atkins, of Lindale, Peggy Houston, of Buchanan, Pamela Dunn, of Cedartown, Sara McElroy, of Temple, and Linda G. Carter, of Bremen; brother, Johnny Houston, of Buchanan; grandchildren, Joseph Scott Hayes, Misty Leigh Hayes and Stephanie Hayes; great-grandchildren, Shyanne Hayes, Sophiemae Hayes, Stella Hayes, SJ
Hayes, Brandon
Allen, Christopher Allen and Christian Waters.
Funeral services
for Mrs. Duke were held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 2 p.m.
from the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home with
the Rev. Jerome
Smith officiating. Interment followed
in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends on Sunday,
June 6, 2021, at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made
to the American Diabetes Association
in memory of Mrs. Duke.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart was in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Betty Jo Houston Duke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.