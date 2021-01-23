Betty Jo Carden, 91, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
She was born in Temple, Georgia, on Sept. 1, 1929, one of eight children of the late Neil and Ester Taylor Black.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Watson Carden.
Betty Jo was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, a member and proud advocate for the Int. Ladies Garment Workers Union and retiree of Arrow Shirt Company.
She was a faithful servant of the Lord and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Bremen.
Betty Jo was a joyful spirit who enjoyed going to the lake, playing bingo (a.k.a. “Bingo Betty”), being with family and singing at her Church. She will be deeply missed by all.
Survivors include her children, Wayne Carden, of Bremen, Nancy Gillespie (Lawrence), of Jacksonville, Alabama; five grandchildren, Jessica Carden, Jaclyn Addeo, Bart Gillespie, Clint Gillespie and Donnie Ridley; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bremen City Cemetery with Dr. Corky Addison officiating. Remembrances will be under the direction of Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen.
