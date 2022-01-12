Betty Jiles

Betty Lou Lott Jiles, 80, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9,

2022.

She was born

on Dec. 8, 1941, in Tifton, daughter

of the late Jesse Lott and the late Mary Manona Lasseter

Lott.

In addition to

her parents, Betty

was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Ray Jiles.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons

and daughter-in-law, Keith and Tara Jiles, of Carrollton, and Mike Jiles, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Chris Jiles, Kevin Jiles, Kami Coleman, Connor Jiles, Shane George, Olivia Gladden, Alexis

Hollis and Hali Gladden; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Jiles officiating.

Internment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Chris Jiles, Kevin Jiles, Connor Jiles, Shane George, Justin Coleman and Gary Swanger.

The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

