Mrs. Betty Jean Bragg Dickinson, 82, of Douglasville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
In accordance with Mrs. Dickinson’s wishes, she will be cremated. The family will receive friends, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville. Memorial services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
