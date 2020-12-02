Mrs. Betty Jo Hodge Cook, 88, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1932, in Clay County, Alabama, the daughter of the late Cecil Veston Hodge and the late Leron Jones Hodge.
Mrs. Cook was a retired registered nurse and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Franklin.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Wayne Cook; and brothers, Troy Hodge and Ken Hodge.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and David Walls, and Leigh and Morris Long, both of Franklin; sister, Joyce Hodgood, also of Franklin; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Restlawn Memory Gardens, 2098 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice Care, P. O. Box 1136, Carrollton, GA 30112, or to American Diabetics Association at www.diabetics.org/donate.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
