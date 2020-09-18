Betty J. Byers, 89, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
