Betty Ann Smith was born on March 12, 1945.
Ann was a light in the darkness for so many and touched countless lives with her amazing musical talent. She played piano and sang beautifully. She retired from Walker Meats after many years of great service. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church and Heaven’s Echoes Gospel group. She was a loving mother and a doting grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed greatly.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton and the service will be held at Bethesda Baptist Church on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tony Morris officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Merlin Eidson.
She is survived by three sons, Toby (Joy) Smith, Simon Smith, and Eddy (Natalie) Smith; five grandchildren, Laurie (Jason) Hart, Carey (Britney) Smith, Jared (Crystal) Davis, Steven (Nicole) Smith, and Kyndall (Carl) Snapp; and seven great-grandchildren, Madison, Brody, Max, Kennedy, Addison, Nola, and Walker.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
