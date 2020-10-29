Betty Ann Smith

Carrollton Trogans - Running back Bryce Hicks rushed 137 yards on four carries and three TDs in the Trojans 56-0 win over Paulding.

TempleTigers - Running back Philli Johnson rushed for 120 yards and three TDs in the Tigers 34-28 win against Heard County

Bowdon Red Devils - Gage Stephans rushed for 184 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns in the 35-20 loss to North Cobb Christian.

Central Lions - Narada Levett rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown in the 28-27 loss to Heritage-Coosa.

Villa Rica’s Colby Nalley caught three passes for 56 yards including a TD to help the Wildcats to the 48-14 win over North Springs.

