Mrs. Elizabeth “Beth” Ezell Smith, 85, of Griffin, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in her home.
Beth was born in Cartersville, Georgia, on May 5, 1935, to Gibson Greer and Dorothy Toole Ezell.
She grew up in Monticello, Georgia, attended Mercer University and graduated from Emory University with honors, with a teaching degree. Beth enjoyed her PhiMu Sorority and continued to support both colleges and PhiMu.
Beth married Troy Smith, Jr., in the 1950s and they had an amazing life together until he died in 1996. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and teacher. She was a devout Methodist and prayer warrior. Beth loved flowers, birds and all animals. She was a great example to all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Troy J. Smith, Jr., and sister, Dorothy Lillian Napier.
Survivors include her son, Troy J. “Trey” Smith, III, and his wife Linda of Bremen, Georgia; a daughter, Greer Smith Stephens and her husband, Charles R. Stephens of Griffin; grandchildren, Troy J. “TJ” Smith, IV, of Thomaston, Georgia, Martin Wiggins of Franklin, Georgia, Joshua Brent Stephens of Atlanta and C. Braxton Stephens of Hawaii.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 West McIntosh Road, Griffin, 30223.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Oak Hill Cemetery with Dr. John Mattox officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made in Beth’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, alz.org.
Please share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
