Beth Bearden Buchanan, 54, of Hartwell, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell.
Funeral services for Mrs. Beth Buchanan will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.
On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.