Beth Bearden Buchanan, 54, of Hartwell, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell.

Funeral services for Mrs. Beth Buchanan will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.

On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Beth Buchanan, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 28
Visitation
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
2:00PM-4:00PM
Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell
305 Cleveland Avenue
Hartwell, GA 30643
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 28
Funeral Service
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
4:00PM
Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell
305 Cleveland Avenue
Hartwell, GA 30643
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.