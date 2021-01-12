Mr. Benny Joe Hall, 85, of Villa Rica passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica following a brief illness.
Benny was born in Douglas County on July 9, 1935, the oldest son of the late James Asa “Buddy” Hall and the late Beulah Miller Hall Carroll.
He graduated from Douglas County High School in 1953. After high school Benny worked as a disc jockey and sound engineer for several years at a radio station in Buford. Like most of his generation, Benny served for several years in the U.S. Army, spending a majority of his time stationed in Alaska. He married the love of his life, Ruth Chance Hall, on March 23, 1958.
Benny had several careers, which allowed him to meet folks from all walks of life. He was an insurance agent for Life of Georgia for 25 years, running a debit route throughout West Georgia. After leaving Life of Georgia, Benny spent the next 17 years working for Big Buy (later Wester’s Foodland). Benny worked in almost every department at one time or the other. While working at Big Buy he was able to influence a generation of young men and helped keep them on the right path.
After the grocery store closed he began working as a Funeral Service Assistant with J. Collins Funeral Home in 2004 and would spend the next 16 years in that role. While working at the funeral home Benny was able to visit and reconnect with old friends, helping them during a very difficult time. He became a fixture and valuable member of the funeral home family.
Benny Hall will always be remembered for his ability to talk with people from all walks of life, regarding just about any subject. He never met a stranger and once you met him, he left a lasting impression on you.
Benny was a member of The First Baptist Church of Villa Rica where he belonged to the Fellowship Sunday School class. Benny served with the late Max Ellis for several years working the sound system at the former First Baptist location on Main Street in downtown Villa Rica.
Benny’s greatest joy was talking about his family and grandchildren. He was tremendously proud of his grandchildren and most especially enjoyed the time he was able to spend with them. Benny was the original small town southern man.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Mike Boyce; Villa Rica, Felicia and Wayne Pelfrey, Villa Rica; granddaughter, Hannah Pelfrey, Villa Rica; grandson, Joshua Pelfrey and fiancé, Anzley Irons, Carrollton; brother, Raymond Hall, Villa Rica; niece and nephew Cheryl and Rex Bell, Villa Rica; and Cynthia Griffin Cole of Villa Rica.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ruth Chance Hall, on Oct. 8, 2011; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Annette Hall; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gail and John Robison; sister-in-law, Shirley Hall.
The family received friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. from The First Baptist Church in Villa Rica with the Rev. Jeff Powell and the Rev. Barry Golden officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Camp accompanied by Ms. Patty Pritchard.
Interment will follow the service in Hillcrest Cemetery with John Gray, David Wright, Donald Gibson, Joshua Pelfrey, Robby Robison, and Judd Pinkard serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be his co-workers from J. Collins Funeral Home. Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing must be observed if you attend (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
To send condolences to the family or share a memory with the family please visit his obituary at www.jcoll
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
