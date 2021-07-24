Bennie Ray Thigpen, 77, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. An inurnment will follow at a later date from Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311
