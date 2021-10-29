Bennie Cheeks, 83, of Woodland, Alabama, died on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. GA Time (noon AL Time) at Bethena United Methodist Church, 891 County Road 435 in Graham Alabama. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THIS ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
