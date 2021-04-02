Bennie Donald Byrd, 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, transitioned to Heaven on March 23, 2021.
Bennie was born on April 29, 1944, in Carrollton to the late Theodore and Annie Mae Byrd. He was the youngest of 11 children.
As a husband, father, grandfather, community pillar and gospel singer, he was a Christian man that loved the Lord and his Family.
Bennie received Christ at an early age. He was an ordained deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church in Carrollton and served in many offices.
Bennie met the love of his life, Eula Faye Minor, at a Gospel singing. They married on Nov. 22, 1964. This union brought forth two sons, Adrian Demetri and Benny Alan Byrd. Their love for each other was unsurpassed. They were best friends and devoted to one another.
Bennie graduated Carver High School with his diploma. After high school he joined Southwire company in 1964, starting a long and productive career as a supervisor. He showed his level of dedication to his job by completing 40 years of perfect attendance from July 5, 1965, until July 5, 2005. This earned him a proclamation from the mayor of Carrollton proclaiming July 5, 2005, as Bennie Byrd Day. He was interviewed on WLBB radio talk show concerning his work ethics. He retired in 2010 from Southwire.
Instead of staying in retirement he launched the Byrd Family Lawn Care Service.
Bennie’s interests were caring for his garden, telling jokes and riddles, and writing poems/songs. In fact, his yard maintenance was featured on 11Alive news.
Bennie was a dedicated Gospel singer. He has always been a part of a Gospel singing group. He told the Lord that if you bless me with a family we will sing for you. God fulfilled his promise.
The Byrd Family gospel group was launched in 1971. They have traveled throughout the United States singing God’s praise in song. They have recorded professionally and have shared the stage with many professional artists. Locally, The Byrd Family has ministered at various schools and nursing homes.
Bennie united with the Body of Christ Church International USA, Fayetteville Georgia, Dr. Joseph Ripley, Sr. Pastor, for over 20 years where he worked in the children’s ministry. Later he fellowshipped with Victory Tabernacle, Dr. Charles Thomas, Pastor, and Church of Deliverance Ministries, Bishop Don Maddox, Pastor.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Magnolia, Jacqueline and Daisy Mae; stepsisters, Veronica Byrd, and Ophelia Whatley; brothers, James, Oliver, Otis, Lewis, Clyde and Lincoln Byrd.
Bennie leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 56 years, Eula Faye Byrd, sons, Adrian (Trazette), Villa Rica, Georgia, Benny Alan (Michele), Villa Rica; three grandchildren, Auriel Demetria, Abriana Fae and Gabriel Alan Byrd; brother, Bobby Lee Byrd, Carrollton; sisters-in-law, Mabel Byrd, Dollie Mae Byrd, Bertha (Bennie) Gorman (Austell, Georgia), Helen (Leonard) Bridges (Lithia Springs, Georgia), Mary Springer (Romulus, Michigan), Annie Hill (Newnan, Georgia), Edward (Helen) Minor (Lithia Springs), James Minor (Power Springs, Georgia), Floyd Minor (Lithia Springs), Albert (Jerri) Minor (Stockbridge, Georgia); four stepsisters, Cora Lee Boykin, Joycleen Long, Vernice Parham and Louise Daniel; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton, Dr. Charles Thomas, eulogist. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park. Viewing will be on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
