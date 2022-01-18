Benjamin Franklin Cochran Jr., 60, of Dallas, passed away
on Sunday, Jan. 16,
2022, at his residence.
Benjamin was born in Carrollton, on July 9, 1961, the son of Benjamin Franklin Cohran and Hildreth Earline Washington Cohran. He had
worked numerous
jobs prior to his retirement. Benjamin enjoyed the outdoors and being helpful to others.
He is survived by
his sisters, Dianne Gibson, Melissa Holbrooks, Dallas, Georgia, Lisa Hembree, Villa Rica; brother,
Mark Cohran, Smyrna; and a host of nieces
and nephews.
In accordance with
his wishes, the body
will be cremated.
In send condolences to the family or share a memory please visit www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
