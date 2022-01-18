Benjamin Franklin Cochran Jr., 60, of Dallas, passed away

on Sunday, Jan. 16,

2022, at his residence.

Benjamin was born in Carrollton, on July 9, 1961, the son of Benjamin Franklin Cohran and Hildreth Earline Washington Cohran. He had

worked numerous

jobs prior to his retirement. Benjamin enjoyed the outdoors and being helpful to others.

He is survived by

his sisters, Dianne Gibson, Melissa Holbrooks, Dallas, Georgia, Lisa Hembree, Villa Rica; brother,

Mark Cohran, Smyrna; and a host of nieces

and nephews.

In accordance with

his wishes, the body

will be cremated.

In send condolences to the family or share a memory please visit www.jcollinsfuneral

home.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

