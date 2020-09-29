Belva Stanaway

Belva J. Stanaway, 77, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Saturday morning, Sept. 26, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1942, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Chester Patterson and the late Erma Robison Patterson. She graduated from Carrollton High School, attended West Georgia College and received her Degree in Accounting from the Panama College in the Canal Zone.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting and volunteering at the Ephesus Library. She was a strong supporter of the Ephesus Baptist Church in Heard County and the Ephesus Elementary School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson.
Survivors include her husband, Melvin Stanaway of Franklin, Georgia; children, Evangeline & Dewayne Garren of Forsyth, Georgia, and Chuck & Bridgett Barr of Vass, North Carolina; stepchildren, Dr. Amy Johnson of Mt. Julliett, Tennessee, Gaye Knapp of Crossville, Tennessee, and Ian Stanaway of Martinsville, Virginia; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, and special friend, Belle Clark.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Myron Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Monday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ephesus Public Library at 200 Rogers Street, Ephesus, Georgia 30170.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend, the service it will be available on the individual’s obituary page of the funeral home. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
