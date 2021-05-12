Becky Reeps

Rebecca “Becky” Baker Reeps, 90, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. She was born on Oct. 1, 1930, in Lindale, Georgia, daughter of the late Rufus Baker and the late Hattie Leigh Murdock Baker.
Becky worked as a receptionist at Dr. James Prather’s dental office for more than 25 years, that could be a reason why she always noticed a person’s smile first.
She was a piano and organ player, loved singing songs about Jesus, had served as a youth choir and ensemble director, and had been a Sunday School teacher at West Carrollton, where her kids called her “Mama Reeps.”
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard James Reeps Jr.; brother, Charles Baker; and sisters, Norma Cantrell and Gloria Gresham.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis and Ronnie Lewis, Susan and Tommy Ellison, and Sherry and Wayne Reynolds, all of Carrollton, and Ellen and Ricky Benton, of Panama City Beach, Florida; sister, Patty Reynolds, of North Carolina; brother, Danny and Debbie Baker, of Florida; grandchildren, Lori and Byron Euler, Bryan Ransom, Chris and Lydia Cook, Carrie and Russ Rampy, Jacob and Ashley Cook, Bo and Ashley Benton, Benjamin and Fawn Benton, Jeff and
Kim Lewis, Tracey Lewis, Ryan and
Lissa Reynolds, and Travis and Kat Reynolds; and great-grandchildren, Jaeden Baily, Jay Neal, Alec Neal, Kate Reynolds, Myles Reynolds, Tyler Cook, Connor Cook, Brody Benton, Crews Benton, Rynlee Cook, Ben and Katie Lewis, Erin Lewis, Levi Rampy, Logan Rampy, Kaylee Euler, Jake Euler, Zack Euler and Bret Euler.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Cook and Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Randall Eidson performing graveside service.
Those serving as pallbearers will be Byron Euler, Russ Rampy, Bo Benton, Ben Benton, Jay Cook, Chris Cook, and Bryan Ransom.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.