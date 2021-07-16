Beatrice Parker

Mrs. Beatrice McCain Parker, 97, of Wellington Court, Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Mrs. Parker was born in Carroll County on July 31, 1923, the daughter of the late Drucilla Johnson McCain and Percy Alonzo McCain.
At the age of 72, she retired from the Carroll County Veterans Office after 23 years of compassionate and competent service. Prior to that she had been secretary/bookkeeper for City Supply, then Carroll County Publishing and also an agent at Real Estate West.
Mrs. Parker was a devoted and devout charter member of St. Andrew Methodist Church. She always looked forward to the annual “chicken que” when she would spend the day purchasing and delivering plates to residents around Carrollton.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Tommy and LeeAnn Parker, of Anthony, Florida, Jimmy Parker, of Carrollton; grandchildren and their spouses, Christi and Craig Goddard, Sally Parker, Jeremiah and Jenny Parker, Casey and Brett Stewart; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ben, AnnaBeth, Griffin, Abby, Gunnar, Ashton, James McCain, Gavin, Garrett; former daughter-in-law, Teresa Parker; and friend and helper, Dorothy Couch.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Parker, Sr.; brother, Percy Alonzo McCain and sister, Mattie Ezelle McCain.
The family would like to express extreme thanks to the nursing staff on the second floor of Tanner Medical and the nurses at Tanner Hospice for their efficient and compassionate care of our mother.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated and she will be interred next to her husband at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice, PO Box 1136, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
