Basile Lee-Tappin, 40, of Mableton, Georgia, died on Aug. 8, 2020.
Graveside service will be on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at noon at Southview Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Road SE in Atlanta, Georgia 30315.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution to the Basile Lee-Tappin Music Scholarship, please make contribution via Cash app, $BasileMusic2020, or mail contribution c/o Basile Lee-Tappin, PO Box 692850, Mint Hill, NC 28227.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.