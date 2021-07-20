Bartow Keaton

On Friday Dec. 4, 2020, Bartow Stewart Keaton, at the age of 82, departed to join his late wife of 59 years.

Mr. Bartow was born May 29, 1938,

in Bessemer, Alabama. He attended Berry College where he met his future

wife, Lillian Pratt Keaton. He was a U.S. Marine, an accomplished sales marketer, a home builder, and a real estate investor, all while exhibiting a

rare enthusiasm for life. In later years

he enjoyed traveling with his wife and family.

Mr. Bartow was preceded in death

by his wife Lillian

and sister Ann

Marie Keaton. He

is survived by his, sons and daughter-in-law David, Jonathan, Matthew and Janie Keaton and grandson Joshua Keaton and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Please join us for a memorial service on July 24, 2021, at the Dr. Tracy P. Stallings Community Center, 118 S White St, Carrollton, GA 30117. Service will start at 4 p.m., guests will be received beginning at 3 p.m.

