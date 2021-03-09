Barbara Jean Hand, 74, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Mrs. Hand was born on July 17, 1946, in Fruithurst, Alabama, to the late William Oliver and Lillian Odessa Junior. She was retired from Cottage Landing Assisted Living and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Max Hand; her daughter, Connie Sue Hand; her son, Dennis Wayne Hand; her siblings and their spouses, Albert Lee and Lois Junior, John William “J.W.” Junior, Ruth and Kirby Harris, Jeweldean and Archie Farmer, Billy Junior and an infant sister, Geraldine Junior.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Tammy Hand; her grandsons, Cory Hand, and Zach Hand, and his wife, Macy; special niece, Velda Thompson, and her husband, Keith; her brother and sister-in-law, Johnny David and Virginia Junior; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time). The Rev. J. Marcus Merritt and the Rev. Morgan Bailey will officiate.
Music will be provided by Phillip Frost. Pallbearers will be Zach Hand, Cory Hand, Wayne Hand, Keith Thompson, Eric Harris, and Kris Harris.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the visitation and service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
