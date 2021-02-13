Funeral services for Barbara Louise Green, 66, of Carrollton, Georgia, will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CST at Benefield Funeral Chapel with Bro. Larry Clifton officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Cemetery in Woodland, Alabama.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Mrs. Green passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie Wilson (Logan), of Roanoke, Alabama; one son, Bryan Iler (Erica), of Bowdon, Georgia; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jimmy Hill, of Bowdon, and Dallas Hill (Sharon), of Hiawassee, Georgia.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Iler, Logan Wilson, Benjamin Cannon, Chris Hill, Tyler Hill, Jimmy Hill, and Dallas Hill.
A Wedowee native, Mrs. Green was born on July 5, 1954, the daughter of J. T. “Thomas” and Leslie Franklin Hill. She was Church of God by faith and worked as QA operator for Pilgrim’s Chicken Company.
Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pete Green; two sons, James B. Iler Jr., and Christopher Iler; and three siblings, Opal Loveless, James Hill, and Imogene Hill.
