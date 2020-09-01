Mrs. Barbara Ann Newman Goolsby, age 89, of Bremen, passed away August 30, 2020.
She was born June 21, 1931 in Lorain, Ohio to the late Clifford and Virgie Teter Newman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Newt Henry Goolsby, Jr. and brothers and sister in law, Lee Ralph Newman, Roy and Elizabeth Newman, and Billy Newman.
Mrs. Goolsby was a member of the Tallapoosa High School Class of 1949. She worked for and retired from the Arrow Shirt Company.
She is survived by her daughters and son in law, Arlene and Larry Dobbs and Darlene and Greg Davis, all of Bremen; son and daughter in law, Larry “Red” and Elaine Goolsby, of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Larry Goolsby, Wendy Davis, Tim Robinson, Paul Harper, Amanda Thurman, and Heather Causey; great-grandchildren, Jake Bonner, Reid Bonner, Isabella Goolsby, Magnus Goolsby, Kaley Harper, Brodie Harper, Zack Causey, Christopher Blackmon, Brian Causey, Autumn Causey, Leia Thurman, Devin Morgan, Dylan Morgan, Katie Robinson, Lacey Robinson, Christian Robinson, and Travis Robinson; and great-great-grandchildren, Sawyer Bonner, Maverick Bonner, and Grayson Bonner.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 1 at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Alton Stamey officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Jason Ellis, Brian Causey, Jake Bonner, Reid Bonner, Tim Robinson, Larry Goolsby, Jr, Paul Harper, and Terry McBrayer. Interment followed in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
