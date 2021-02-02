Barbara Thran Gilbert, 66, of Winston, Georgia, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Memorial services will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Grace Presbyterian Church, 5000 Stewart Mill Road, Douglasville, GA 30135. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Susan G. Komen foundation.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
