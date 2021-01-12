Mrs. Barbara Ann Craft Bailey, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. She was 71.
Mrs. Bailey was born on June 3, 1949, in Bowdon to the late Jess and Alma Lee Craft. She was a CNA and worked at Carrollton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Bailey; her brothers and sisters, J.D. Craft, Ella Mae Williams, Pete Craft, Mattie Jackson, Willie Craft, and J.T. Craft.
Survivors include her siblings and their spouses, Virginia and Gordon Smith ,and Roger and Kathy Craft; sisters-in-law, Ann Craft and Shirley Craft; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. The Rev. Tommy Wright will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Vance, Tim Craft, Jessie New, H.L. Spray, Brian West, and Tracy Craft. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery.
Prior to the services on Friday, the family
will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
