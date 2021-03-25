Bakari Gilmore

Bakari Jasiere Lathon Gilmore entered the arms of Jesus on a Thursday afternoon.
The son of
Tamaura Cade and Robert Gilmore, his parents thought he hung the moon. During his short time on earth, he touched many lives and was loved by all.
At almost 9
months old, he was learning to crawl. Bakari loved to jump in his jumpy seat. He would frown when his feet and the floor would meet.
Bakari’s twin brother, Bentli Gilmore, was there at Heaven’s gate, to welcome his brother…the reunion was worth the wait.
In addition to his parents, Bakari leaves behind, three big brothers whose love for him will shine: Braidyn Cade, Brylen Cade and Blessyn Cade.
One celebration is good, but we have TWO. We are having a party and we need you. On March 27, we are celebrating the lives of Bakari and Bentli at 2 p.m. Their family and friends will speak.
At Martin & Hightower their celebration is sure to be unique. We will eat cake and celebrate with a balloon arch.
Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Please continue to pray for his dad and his mom.
