Avril Flinn

Avril J. Flinn, 86, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
She was born on July 9, 1935, to Mr. and Mrs. Tommy John in Wales, United Kingdom, where she also served in the military after graduating from high school.
She was the previous owner and operator of Genesis Salon in Carrollton before selling it in 2000 and was a member of Holy Ground Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by both her parents and a granddaughter Miss Keri Ann Steed.
She is survived by her husband, Emery Flinn, of Carrollton; her children, Sandra Huffman, Vicky Steed, and Sherrie Horsley; stepson, Michael Flinn; stepdaughter, Ella Jane Tepp; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Holy Ground Baptist Church with Bro. Kelly Runels and Bro. Michael White officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Michael Flinn, Richard Harrison, Joseph Runels and Don Holmes serving as pallbearers. Page Runels will render the music.
The family will receive friends at the church from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
