Avis M. Duffey Bridges, 97, of Canterbury Court in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1,
2020.
Avis was born in Mount Zion, Georgia, on March 18, 1923,
the daughter to the
late Arzy and Lillie Duffey. She was a retired school teacher for Atlanta City Schools.
Avis attended
Mount Zion Elementary and High Schools and subsequently went to work for Savannah Shipyards in Savannah, Georgia, which supported the Emergency Shipbuilding Program that helped resupply cargo ships for
the Allies’ war
effort.
Avis later attended Bethany College in Oklahoma, majoring
in secondary education and home economics. While there, she
met and married Raymond M. Bridges of Birmingham, Alabama. She taught one year in Oklahoma while Ray completed his degree. The couple then moved to Ashburn, Georgia, where she also taught for one year. Around 1959, they moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky, with Avis’ brother, Bill Duffey, and his wife, Betty Gene, in order to start up a sausage manufacturing plant. In 1961, Avis and Ray relocated to Atlanta where she began teaching in the Atlanta City School System until her retirement.
Avis enjoyed teaching her students, as well as home
design, decorating,
and collecting
antiques. While Ray was living, they enjoyed making various trips with family and friends.
Survivors include sister, Betty Good;
and brother, James Duffey (Irene); sister-in-law, Betty Gene Duffey; along with many nieces
and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great, great-nieces
and -nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-law, Dorsey and Sarah Duffey,
Joe and Camilla
Duffey, and Bill Duffey; sisters, Billie Fletcher and Reba Farmer; brothers-in-law, Charles Farmer, John Fletcher, and Jim Good.
A graveside service will be held in the future at Carroll Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tallulah Falls School, P.O. Box 10, Tallulah Falls, Georgia 30573.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
