Avery Arline Hood Acker, 80, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.