Sherry and Lee Stringfellow lost their beloved youngest child and the world lost a shining star on April 2, 2021. Jesse Austin Stringfellow was here with us for a short 25 years on this earth.
Austin loved to learn and he loved the pursuit of knowledge. He loved to compete and excel academically at Oak Mountain Academy where he received his elementary and high school education. He developed a special love of science, particularly mathematics and physics. He also played school and travel soccer from a very early age through high school under the guidance of coaches Flinn, Rucker, Gunay, and Bagwell.
Austin was baptized at Tabernacle Baptist Church where he was an active member. He remained active in the church until he left Carrollton for college.
While his father thought it somewhat odd that he began watching the food channel at age 10, Austin became quite a good cook and an amateur chef in his own right, even making crème brulee and homemade pasta as a teenager. His love of food and food production greatly impacted his later career choices.
After finishing Oak Mountain Academy, where he was the star student and valedictorian, Austin then attended Georgia Tech and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. By then he had also become a skillful snowboarder as he had developed that passion from a very young age. His love for the outdoors continued to grow and while at Tech, he became quite skillful as a white water kayaker eventually taking on the role of teacher and mentor to others wanting to learn this adventurous sport.
It became clear to Austin as he was completing his engineering degree that he did not want to sit in an office at a desk in front of a computer. With his love of food and further development of love of food production and his ideals of how to feed people in hunger, he moved to California with the love of his life, Sophie Glass. There he joined the startup company, Stout Agriculture Technology, to help design and build high tech machinery and robotics used in harvesting and weeding of large commercial agricultural projects.
Austin had finally fulfilled his dream to begin a career applying his love of electrical engineering to high tech cutting edge technologies of commercial agriculture. He had many hopes and great plans of how he could not only satisfy his boundless intellectual curiosity, but also to help the world by more efficiently and effectively making food production and distribution to the masses possible with modern technology.
Austin’s love of the outdoors led him to pursue another adventurous sport, mountain biking. It was in a tragic mountain bike accident that we lost our beloved Austin at age 25. He pursued his dreams in his own way and on his own terms and remained the master of his fate until the end.
Survivors include his parents, Lee and Sherry Stringfellow; brother, Eric Ross (Lydia) McLendon; nieces and nephews, Olivia, Oliver, Willa and Ross McLendon; brother and fiance, Jesse Cain McLendon (Hannah Guest); niece, Mylah McLendon; girlfriend, Sophie Glass; aunts and uncle, Carolyn Sellers, Michael Prestridge (Dennis Holloway), Wanda Prestridge; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Joyce Prestridge and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Allen officiating.
Pallbearers will be Max Cohen, Chris Esteves, Anthony Esteves, Adi Panchamoorthy, Stephen Snyder, Bill Rucker, Michael Flinn and Howard Seeman. Honorary pallbearers will be former classmates of Oak Mountain Academy and the paddling community of Georgia Tech.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jesse Austin Stringfellow Memorial Foundation, 807 S. Park St., Carrollton, GA 30117 or online at https://www.cfwg.net/stringfellow-memorial
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
