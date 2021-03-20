Audrey Gammon

Audrey Faye Gammon, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1938, in Cartersville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Daniel Starnes and the late Maggie Windsor Starnes.
She was a retired teacher with the Cobb and Buncombe County School Systems with 20 years of service, and following retirement had worked for six years as a hospital chaplain.
She loved gardening, hummingbirds, and she loved, loved, loved her grandchildren. Although she treasured her family above all on this earth, her greatest love was for her Savior, Jesus Christ. If you knew her, you knew she loved Jesus. She was a member of Powell’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Starnes.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Gammon; children, Jennifer and Terry Jones, Shana and Robert Wegner, and April Laughter; brothers, Dayton Starnes and Darryl Starnes; grandchildren, Emily Jones, Thomas Wegner, Will Jones, Natalie Wegner and Sullivan Cordell; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Thomas Wegner, Will Jones, Sullivan Cordell, Gene Gibson, Terry Jones, and Robert Wegner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the hour of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
